In pictures: Junior football star Tommy Coyne enjoys testimonial match

Linlithgow Rose legend Tommy Coyne scored in his own testimonial on Sunday, as the Whites edged the Maroons 5-4 in a Prestonfield thriller.

Coyne (32) netted in the second half for the Whites as he was rewarded for 10 years’ service at Rose by a match featuring current and former players, coaching staff and family members. The striker has netted over 300 times in his decade with the Rose.

