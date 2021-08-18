'It was complete shock' - sacked Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson reveals his immediate reaction at dismissal

Brown Ferguson was shocked to be sacked by Linlithgow Rose (Pic by Alan Murray)

Former Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson’s two-year reign at Prestonfield ended on Sunday, the day after his side had drawn 2-2 at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale to fall further behind in the East of Scotland Premier Division title race.

“I was surprised to be relieved of my duties given we were so early into the season,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

"It was on Sunday evening I found out, maybe a two-minute phonecall with one of the committee.

"Shock was my immediate reaction I would probably say. It was complete shock, but it’s part of the sport that we’re in, wrongly in my opinion.

"And that’s been the contact I’ve had, which is mostly my choice.”

Ferguson and coaches Steve Kerrigan and Myles Hogarth were dismissed with Rose sixth in the league with 10 points from seven games, 11 points behind leaders Tranent Juniors and second placed Penicuik Athletic.

Coach Craig Donaldson took the team for Tuesday night’s 2-2 home draw against Musselburgh Athletic which left Rose fifth, 13 points behind leaders Penicuik.

"I felt four of the performances out of the seven games were really positive,” Ferguson added.

"Given the improvements that have been made to the squad, the club, the infrastructure since I’ve been there throughout the real challenge of the Covid pandemic, gives an explanation as to why I’m very surprised at losing my job.

"There’s probably a lot more value in the squad than what we inherited. There are a number of players who could offer the club – not just performances wise – but potentially progress if tey so chose in terms of selling them on.

"But ultimately we’re here to win the league and get promoted. We dropped too many points but everything else round about that was positive. It’s frustrating.

"I wish Linlithgow all the best. I hope they do well, they’ve got some really good players there and some guys that work very hard behind the scenes. It’s a great club and I just hope they get the success they want.”