It's a case of 'as you were' for Linlithgow Rose in East of Scotland Premier Division title race

Having recovered from injury, Callum Bremner is available to play for Linlithgow Rose this weekend (Pic by Scott Louden)

While Linlithgow Rose’s clash at Dunbar United was abandoned after 36 minutes with the hosts leading 2-1, leaders Penicuik Athletic’s home clash against Sauchie Juniors and second placed Tranent Juniors’ home fixture against Crossgates Primrose were both postponed before the scheduled 2.30pm kick-offs.

This means that Penicuik remain top with 49 points from 18 games, Tranent are second with 45 points from 19 matches and Linlithgow are third on 41 points from 18 fixtures.

“We have highlighted to the players the importance of the Christmas period coming up and kind of after then as well,” Rose manager Gordon Herd told the Journal and Gazette.

"It’s massive for us if we’re wanting to go and challenge for the league title.

"They’ve been brilliant up to now but we always feel that coming into the winter months and the pitches are a wee bit heavier, that the league will start telling its tale as such.”

The top three are all in league action this Saturday, with Penicuik travelling to Jeanfield Swifts, Tranent at Sauchie Juniors and Linlithgow hosting Dundonald Bluebell.