Jeanfield Swifts 0-1 Bo'ness United: BU manager Max Christie hails his troops

Bo’ness United manager Max Christie hailed his side after a battling performance won all three points in a 1-0 away win against Jeanfield Swifts at the Riverside Stadium.

Saturday’s success puts the fourth placed BUs on to eight points from four games in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

Christie said: “We defended well and scored a really good goal through Brian Morgan, after a good cross from Tom Grant.

“To come up here on a huge pitch on a hot day, I’m delighted with the boys.

“It was a battling performance; we could have passed it better and made better decisions but our work rate and desire to win was evident.

“With our industry and quality of midfield we have, we always back ourselves.

“It wasn’t always fluent but, sometimes, you take more pleasure winning like that than by four goals against lesser sides.”

United defender Ross Campbell added: “We’ve been defending well recently. Other teams haven’t been creating many chances against us but we have been punished when we have made mistakes. I feel we have been pretty good at the back.”

Bo’ness travel to Musselburgh Athletic in the Alex Jack Cup this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm) and Campbell has ambitions to go all the way in the competition, after the heartbreak of missing out on last year’s final after Bo’ness fielded an ineligible player during their semi-final win over Haddington.

He said: “I hope we can put ourselves in the running for the cup, especially with the circumstances last year, which was out of the players’ hands.”