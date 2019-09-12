Jeanfield Swifts 2-5 Linlithgow Rose: Linlithgow advance in Scottish Cup

Linlithgow Rose romped to a fantastic 5-2 success at Jeanfield Swifts’ Riverside Stadium in Perth in the second preliminary round of the SFA William Hill Scottish Cup, writes Susan Hill.

Saturday’s first chance fell to the home side after four minutes when McKinven pulled off a fine diving save to deny Simpson.

Linlithgow’s Thom then had a chance from Ronald’s free-kick but he headed over.

In the 12th minute Rose took the lead after they cleared a Jeanfield attack and Coyne found Ronald in the centre circle. He released Allum, who rounded keeper Mitchell and stroked the ball into an empty net.

A shot from Linlithgow’s Darren Smith was then touched away by Mitchell, Gray was booked for holding back McLaren and a header from Allum drifted wide.

However, in the 31st minute, Scullion sent a ball beyond the Jeanfield defence and Mitchell brought down Allum in the box.

Referee Cook had no hesitation in awarding a penalty and booking the keeper.

Tommy Coyne (pictured below) stepped up to take the spot kick and scored easily.

Just before half-time, the visitors’ Ruari Maclennan intercepted a pass, advanced in on the keeper but failed to pull the trigger and the opportunity was lost.

Immediately, at the other end, McKinven made a good save to keep Rose two up at the interval.

The home side had a chance to claw a goal back just after the restart, but Scott’s free-kick from a good position went wide.

Then in the 53rd minute, the match was halted for nearly an hour when Jeanfield’s Mark Smith fell awkwardly after a 50/50 challenge with McKinven, sustaining a badly broken arm which subsequently required surgery.

When the match restarted, he was replaced by Davies, before Jeanfield faced another setback when they were caught in possession just outside their penalty area and as Ruari Maclennan made for goal he was pulled down by Kennedy for an obvious penalty.

The defender was red carded and again, Coyne made no mistake in converting.

With nearly an hour played, Thom was caught in possession and only McKinven’s legs prevented a goal for the home side, and moments later, after the Rose were caught in possession again, a fine strike hit the inside of the post and the ball rebounded back into play.

At the other end, Allum’s volley narrowly missed the target and Ronald’s half saved shot was scrambled away from close to the line.

In the 68th minute, substitute Davies clawed a goal back for the home side after a mistake by Scullion.

But in the 75th minute Coyne played a perfect cross for Allum to fire past Mitchell to restore Rose’s three-goal lead.

The goal was quickly cancelled out when Hutchison lost a 50/50 challenge 30 yards out and the ball broke to the unmarked Scott who scored from the edge of the box.

After Coyne’s late shot crashed off the bar, Ruari Maclennan converted the rebound to seal the win and a home tie against Huntly in the next round on September 21.