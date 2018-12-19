Kerrigan: Bo’ness United were awful so break will do us good

Steve Kerrigan has urged his Bo’ness United players to use the festive break to recharge the batteries and forget about football.

Bo’ness were left kicking their heels last Saturday as their East of Scotland clash with Dalkeith Thistle was postponed at Newtown Park due to the adverse weather conditions.

Kerrigan admitted his frustrating at missing out on the potential opportunity of climbing to third in Conference B. And with no game for the next couple of weeks, it now means they will not be in action for a month.

The United boss said: “It was very frustrating, it was an opportunity to go third in the table with a win – which we were capable of getting. It would only have been our fifth home game in 17 so it would have been nice to have been able to play that.”

However, Kerrigan doesn’t think the prolonged break is necessarily a bad thing after describing the performance against Sauchie as “the worst of the season” last time out.

“It looked as though we were running on empty,” he said.

“I’ve said to the boys enjoy the break, take your minds off football and come back refreshed and ready to play Dunipace on January 5. I think the break will benefit us.”

Kerrigan is satisfied with how Bo’ness are performing overall although admitted it was a blow not to have a trophy in the cabinet after they were disqualified from the Alex Jack Cup final after fielding an ineligible player.

He said: “I think we are probably where we would expect.

“We could‘ve had a few more points on the board.

“It’s frustrating that we have not managed to get a trophy and that was a bit of a blow when we were disqualified, but on the whole we are doing fine.”