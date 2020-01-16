Kieran Anderson in as Bo'ness United squad shapes up for title run-in

Bo’ness United assistant manager Blair Munn revealed post match that he was pleased with the margin of victory in Saturday’s 4-0 romp at Blackburn United and also with the acquisition of Kieran Anderson from Stenhousemuir.

The BUs moved 13 points clear at the top of the Central Taxis Premier Division as goals by Comrie, Browne (own goal), Stevenson and Ritchie moved them onto 43 points from their 18 matches.

Munn told the Journal and Gazette: “Overall, we dominated the game from start to finish and it was a bonus to win by a few goals, which is refreshing as we have been winning by single goal margins.

“It’s good to get Kieran over the line, he’s one we’ve had our eye on and it’s given us a few more options and competition for places in the second half of the season.”

With Bo’ness United gaffer Max Christie adding three players to the squad in recent weeks, the leaders look very strong.

Munn added: “We have quite a big squad at the moment but you never know, if someone with a bit of quality suddenly becomes available we may look to strengthen.

“With Kieran coming in, the signing of Graeme MacGregor and Krissy Faulds almost ready to play the squad is looking really good and we are ready to kick on.”

Bo’ness have no competitive fixture this Saturday, January 18.