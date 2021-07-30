Late sickener for Linlithgow Rose

Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson (Pic: Alan Murray)

Rose had gone into the game on the back of Saturday’s 4-0 home win over Inverkeithing Hillfiled Swifts and were leading 2-1 in Fife thanks to goals from Mark Stowe and Alan Docherty.

But with the game all but done a 40-yard wonder strike nabbed a point for the hosts leaving boss Ferguson in disbelief.

"It was almost the complete away performance,” he said.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. They’re an aggressive team who try and put you under pressure and we dealt with it really well.

“We slowed the game down and they never really created any opportunities.

“We then got a foothold in the game and got a goal.

“In the second half we wanted to dictate the game more and we did that.

“We were creating chances and should have scored a second goal and then there’s the unfortunate circumstance where they get a penalty from a handball by a defender.

“It certainly wasn’t intentional but those are the rules these days.

“But we responded to it very well, scored a fantastic second goal and the game was petering out with us in total control.

“Then, with literally the last kick of the game, the boy scores from 40 yards into the top corner.

"I’m still sick from it but the point is the most important thing. If I step back from it I don’t think we could have played any better away from home at a very difficult venue.

“We were an excellent and didn’t deserve to come away without the three points, but you know what – that’s football.

“Sometimes with a goal like that you just have to hold your hands up and and say, wow, what a strike.

“The important thing is we react to it.”

Despite Wednesday’s last minute blow Rose remain unbeaten and now head to Suachie on Saturday who ar still without a point after three games.

“We’ll go there with confidence and try to get the three points,” Ferguson says.

“If we can come away from there with a win that would be three wins and two draws after five games.