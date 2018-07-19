Linlithgow 2 Kelty 0: Friendly win for Rose

Linlithgow Rose were 2-0 winners over former junior rivals Kelty Hearts in a pre-season friendly at Prestonfield on Monday night.

Rose were unlucky not to take the lead after just two minutes when Roddy Maclennan had the ball in the net, but the offside flag was already up.

A few minutes later, Kelty’s Willis Hare pulled a shot wide of the target from a good position.

Rose were then denied by the offside flag again after Alan Urquhart’s curling ball was parried by keeper Michael Gibb and bounced into the net off new Rose striker Kevin Watt.

Midway through the half, Roddy Maclennan’s shot went high and wide of the target before Kelty’s Elliot Ford was booked for a foul on Kyle Turnbull.

Just before the half hour mark, Stephen Husband’s free-kick went straight into Rose keeper Marley’s hands, and minutes later Urquhart’s shot hit the bar.

Ruari Maclennan then also made his way into the referee’s book for a foul.

After the break another Husband’s free-kick went just over the Rose bar, while at the other end, Urquhart’s shot took a wicked deflection, resulting in a corner, and Ruari Maclennan’s shot was just over.

Rose were saved by the woodwork on 66 minutes when Sean O’Neil’s free-kick crashed off the post.

But six minutes later they made the breakthrough.

Iain Gray, after being persistently fouled by Hare, went down in the box and Tommy Coyne stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Kelty’s Ian Nimmo was booked for dissent before Rose came close again when Gray played a neat ball to Roddy Maclennan whose shot went inches past the left hand post. At the other end, a wild shot from Andrew soared over the bar.

But with seven minutes remaining, the Rose doubled their lead when Robert Sloan’s corner hit off a Kelty player and trickled into the goal.

Rose might have scored again in the final minute, but Coyne’s shot was cleared off the line, and the referee blew his whistle shortly after.