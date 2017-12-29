Linlithgow aiming to end year with derby double

Linlithgow Rose will look to end the year on a high by completing a derby double over rivals Bo’ness United at Prestonfield on Saturday.

Rose, 2-1 winners at Newtown Park in September, go into the game top of the table while Bo’ness are hovering just above the relegation zone.

But Rose boss Mark Bradley is experienced enough to know that the form book can often be ripped up when it comes to derby day.

He said: “The league campaign is going well but this will be a hard game. No matter what their form’s like it’s a derby and they’ll be coming to try and turn us over.

“As usual we need to be able to deal with that, take the ascendancy at home and go and try and control the game.

“You need awareness for the game and you need to start the game well. Ability, passing and style will always come through but you’ve got to win the battles in a derby.

“Especially the first 10 or 15 minutes are crucial, even the first tackle or the first pass can be crucial to the game and how you start it.

“It’s mainly your mentality and attitude and willingness to win a derby game and once you do that you’re hoping that your quality comes through and you can win the game.”

The 2.30pm kick-off means the game - if it does go ahead - will finish under the lights at Prestonfield.

Bradley said: “Hopefully it will be a really good crowd and a great atmosphere, if we can get the game on.

“The game will finish in darkness and the lights will be on so hopefully it will be a great setting and even better with a win for us.”

Rose have signed midfielder Darren Smith (20) from Cowdenbeath.