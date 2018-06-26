Linlithgow boss Bradley delighted to lock horns with Neil Lennon

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says he is relishing the chance to learn at close quarters from Hibernian boss Neil Lennon.

Rose welcome the Premiership outfit to Prestonfield for a glamour pre-season friendly on Saturday.

With Hibs keen to use the game as preparation for their Europa League opener next month, they are likely to field a strong side for the all-ticket encounter.

And while that will be great experience for his players, Bradley is also hoping to pick up some tips from his high-profile counterpart in the opposition dugout.

He said: “It’s brilliant, great for the club and the fans and a great game for the players to play in.

“The boys are smart enough to know they can’t just turn up in that game and play. We need to be as prepared as we can.

“Hibs will probably get more benefit out of the game than us I would imagine.

“Hopefully there will be a massive crowd and we’ll get a good bit of insight into how a top team plays.

“Having Neil Lennon come to the park will be interesting as well and I’m looking forward to maybe meeting him and having a chat.

“We’re all in the same position dealing with players, albeit he’s at a massive level, but he’ll still have the same problems and issues that I have.

“It will be good to pick his brain and just get a chat with him and see how his team plays and how he coaches from the side.”

“I know he’s a bit hectic at the side when it’s the Premier League games, but hopefully he’s a bit calmer at Linlithgow and we can get a good game for him.”