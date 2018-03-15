Linlithgow boss Bradley delighted with Dundonald victory

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways against Dundonald Bluebell last week.

Rose mastered difficult conditions and tricky opponents to get their title bid back on track with a 5-2 victory.

And Bradley was particularly pleased with his side’s fourth goal as his players, beginning at the edge of their own penalty, strung together a flowing move which involved 14 passes, a clever dummy by Colin Strickland and an exquisite finish from Roddy MacLennan.

Bradley said: “To score five goals was really good and the fourth goal was the pick of the bunch, it was an absolutely cracking goal.

“If you could write or draw a goal you’d imagine Linlithgow would score, that’s the goal that we got on Saturday, it was brilliant to see.

“When the boys are on form they’re willing to keep the ball and play it about and wait for the right moment, and when they get to that moment they pounce and they score and it was just a fantastic goal.

“I was pleased for Roddy because he’s had a few one on ones over the past couple of weeks and he’s not made the right decision, but on Saturday he did and it was a brilliant finish.”