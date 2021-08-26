Linlithgow football veterans are walking into the headlines

Linlithgow walking football aces are pictured after the over-60s trophy presentation (Submitted pic)

The tournament had originally been scheduled for April, but due to coronavirus restrictions it was then rescheduled for July and included clubs from all over the UK.

Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club Walking Football chairman David Callaghan told the Journal and Gazette: “We were absolutely delighted, as our over-60s team went on to win their tournament, which just put the cherry on the cake.

"The oldest player in the team was 79 years young!

“The winners were presented with the trophy by Liverpool legend Alan Kennedy.

"All the organisation was made worthwhile by it being such an enjoyable event to take part in.

"It was a great experience for our players to play in, but was also a good chance to spend time together off the pitch, over the course of a weekend.

“Our over-50s team made it through to the semi-finals, which unfortunately is where their journey ended.

"We are now looking forward to attending many more of these events in the future and hope we can attract even more people to participate.”

Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club Walking Football provides the opportunity for men (over-50) and women (over-18) to play a modified game of football where the players walk instead of run.

The activity is intended to help people maintain an active lifestyle no matter their age and fitness, as well as meet and interact with new people to have fun and enjoy some banter!

The club has been playing for around six years and is open to everyone.

Its players currently vary in age from 50 to 79 years young.

Over the years, the club has taken part in various events and competitions across Scotland.

The recently established ladies only walking football session is very popular and continues to grow.