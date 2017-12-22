Linlithgow hoping Oakley cup clash finally gets go-ahead

Linlithgow Rose are hoping the weather finally relents enough for their Scottish Junior Cup third round tie with Oakley United to go ahead - at the FIFTH time of asking.

The game was originally due to be played on November 25 - but has now been postponed for the past four Saturdays.

It has been rescheduled for this Saturday - kick-off 1.30pm.

Once more Rose boss Mark Bradley and his players have been gearing themselves up to take on the lower league Fife outfit, currently 10th in the South District League.

Rustiness is always a potential factor after a lengthy lay-off - although Bradley stresses it will be the same for both sides.

And the Rose boss believes it’s important for his side to find their feet quickly and gain control to dampen down the home side’s hopes of a cup upset.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who you are playing, you’ve got to try and get a hold of the game and dominate as much as you can.

“The game last for 90 minutes. It’s nice to try and get a few goals and win games early but Oakley will have their own idea about the game and will want to try and get a hold of it because they are at home. It’s down to us to try and combat that and take control of it quick.”

Meanwhile Bo’ness United - whose game with Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday was also cancelled - have a free weekend.

However they have been given a game next Saturday, December 30, when they are due to travel to Linlithgow - although the derby date is provisional and would be shelved if Rose’s game at Oakley is either off again or ends in a draw and requires a replay.