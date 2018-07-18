Linlithgow hosts Livingston Betfred games at Prestonfield

Betfred Cup football comes to Linlithgow on Saturday when Prestonfield hosts the Group F encounter between Livingston and Annan Athletic.

Livi - who appointed Kenny Miller player-manager during the summer - have switched the match to Linlithgow Rose’s ground because of a delay on work being carried out on the playing surface at their own Tony Macaroni Stadium.

The Premiership newcomers’ final Betfred group match at home to Berwick Rangers next Saturday, July 28, will also take place at Prestonfield.

The games come just a few weeks after Neil Lennon brought his Hibs side to the town for a pre-season friendly.