Linlithgow leave it late as Thom grabs stoppage time winner

An injury-time goal gave Linlithgow Rose a 2-1 win over Stirling University in their first home East of Scotland League match.

Rose went into the match with boss Mark Bradley looking for a positive response to the previous week’s cup defeat by Dunbar.

They started well and should have taken a ninth minute lead, but Kyle Turnbull failed to score with a header in front of an open goal.

Tommy Coyne shot straight at keeper Klissen after some good play and then just failed to connected with a Gary Thom header back across goal.

Kevin Watt then shot wide after neat play from Iain Gray and Darren Smith before Rose took a deserved lead just on 29 minutes, Coyne netting with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

But the lead was short-lived. Just four minutes later a sloppy throw out from Kyle Marley went straight to a Stirling player and he passed to Collins who slotted home with the Rose keeper rooted to the spot.

Coyne might have completed his hat-trick befoe the interval, but his header was caught by the keeper and his shot on the turn went over the bar.

Just before the whistle sounded, Stirling might have edged in front but Marley pulled off a great point blank save to deny Collins.

Rose continued to creat chances after the break. Smith glanced a header wide of the target, a shot from Turnbull went just over and Gray’s shot from an angle was blasted wide.

Coyne failed to tap home Smith’s low cross, sent another shot over the bar and was then unlucky not get on the end of a great cross from Ross MacKinnon.

Stirling had a rare chance when Baird broke forward, but Marley saved well.

Beaton was then booked for a kick out at Ruari Maclennan, and from Robert Sloan’s corner Thom’s header was stopped on the line by keeper Klissen.

But the Rose defender made no mistake two minutes into added time, when he headed home another Sloan corner to finally breach the visitors and give the Rose the win and three points.