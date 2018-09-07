Linlithgow legend Coyne closes in on Rose goal number 300

Linlithgow Rose strike Tommy Coyne is just one bulge of the net away from totting up a remarkable 300 goals for the Prestonfield club.

Coyne, already the club’s all-time record scorer, took his tally to 299 as his double saw off Preston Athletic in Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie.

The 31-year-old, in his 11th season at the club, could have hit the triple century at Prestonpans, but a late chance to complete his hat-trick got away.

However he’s not stressing too much about when he will reach the magical 300 mark and says the team progressing is more important.

He told our sister paper the Edinburgh Evening News: “It’s not even something that I think about; I think I’ll get there, put it that way. If it’s not next week, it will be sometime after that.

“It’s not about me getting this, I’ll let other people speak about that. It’s just about building momentum now.

“We’ve had some cracking runs in the Scottish Cup, getting to the last 16. I’m not saying we’re going to do that again but we’re into the first round now and it’s good financially for the club.

“Last season was a funny end to the season for me, I picked up a couple of knocks and I didn’t play as many games as I would’ve like,

“I’ve started OK this season, that’s me got seven so far now. It [300th goal] will come in time, people said the same before I got to 100 and 200 – there’s plenty time left for that.”