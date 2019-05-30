Linlithgow Rose 0-1 Bonnyrigg Rose: Lough’s late strike ends Rose’s cup hopes

Nine-man Linlithgow Rose exited the King Cup at the semi-final stage after Keith Lough’s last-gasp strike in extra time secured Bonnyrigg Rose’s place in the final at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

The Rose were still without Mackenzie, Ovenstone, Whelan and Roddy MacLennan, with Barbour only able to make the bench.

The Rose started well, testing keeper Bryan Young with a long range shot from Turnbull in the first minute of the match. In the sixth minute, McKinven’s clearance rebounded off Lough and there were shouts that the Rose keeper handled outside the box, which referee Alex Shepherd dismissed.

The Rose were unlucky not to have the advantage going into the interval when, moments before the whistle, MacLennan’s shot was turned round the post after a good move involving Thom, Ronald and Coyne.

Minutes into the second half, Ronald’s free kick at the edge of the box drifted wide after Moyes was booked for a foul on a Ruari MacLennan before McKinven’s legs denied Kerr Young, and then Lough’s shot flashed across goal at the other end.

With 15 minutes of normal time remaining, Coyne played a fine cross ball for Ronald, but somehow he failed to connect properly with the ball and his header went wide of the target. Gray and Hoskins replaced Martynuik and Murrell for Bonnyrigg.

A few minutes later, Ronald went down in the box and, again, no penalty was awarded. Shields replaced Smith and then Barbour replaced Ronald before the match moved into extra time.

Bonnyrigg were on top for most of extra time, although there weren’t many clear cut chances.

McKinlay picked up a yellow card for a tussle and minutes later, at the end of the first period of added time, the Rose suffered a set back when referee Shepherd showed a second yellow card to Ruari Maclennan for a foul on Swanson, reducing the home side to 10 men.

Two minutes into the second half of extra time, McKinlay cleared off the line to deny a Bonnyrigg goal, and ex-Rose man Nelson replaced Swanson. The home side replaced Strickland with Sloan, and a long range shot from Lough went wide.

With four minutes of extra time remaining, McKinlay was shown a second yellow card for dissent, leaving his teammates to try to hold on for a penalty shoot out, but disaster struck in the last minute when the ball was played into the box and Lough headed home to score a last gasp winner with the Rose players dissenting.

A hugely disappointing result for the Rose. Bonnyrigg will now play Tranent in the final on Saturday at Prestonfield.

Linlithgow: McKinven, Gray, Turnbull, Thom, McKinlay, Smith (Shields 89), Ronald (Barbour 90), Ruari Maclennan, Strickland (Sloan 106), Coyne, Batchelor. Subs not used: MacKinnon, Marley