Linlithgow Rose 0-1 Tranent: Home defeat for Rose

Linlithgow Rose hosted Tranent FC at Prestonfield on Saturday with new signing Daniel Nimmo starting the match in central defence but with suspension, injury and illness affecting several defenders, Darren Smith had to deputise at right back.

The first real chance of this East of Scotland Premier Division clash fell to the visitors after 10 minutes but McDonald shot wide of the target.

A few minutes later, Roddy MacLennan was denied by a good save from ex-Rose keeper Ally Adams.

But the visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Miller fired a low shot from the edge of the box which went through a ruck of players into the net, possibly with the aid of a slight deflection.

Just a minute later, there were loud shouts for a Rose penalty when Allum went down in the box but the referee judged him to have dived and brandished a yellow card.

Roddy MacLennan then had a number of opportunities to equalise but was denied by a series of fine saves from Adams.

Just after the half hour mark, Miller was booked for a deliberate foul on Roddy MacLennan and Adams pulled off another fine save from Danny Smith’s free kick.

New signing Nimmo was then unlucky when his goalbound volley was brilliantly blocked by Adams and, minutes later, Thom was booked for a foul.

Before the half-time whistle sounded, a long-range shot from Murphy soared high over the bar and Ruari MacLennan picked up a yellow card.

The Rose started the second half well but, again, were frustrated by the heroics of keeper Adams who, less than 10 minutes into the half, got his fingertips to the ball when Roddy MacLennan looked to have pulled off a fine lob over the ‘keeper.

Allum then shot wide of the target, while midway through the half, Miller fired high over the bar from a great position.

Roddy MacLennan was then replaced by Coyne and, minutes later, Adams saved again, this time from Nimmo’s header.

Rose keeper Wilson pulled off a good save to deny Callum Donaldson, shortly before Barrett replaced Jones and the Rose replaced Danny Smith with Hare.

With 15 minutes remaining, Ruari MacLennan had a great opportunity to level the scores but he shot over the bar from a good position.

Callum Donaldson was then booked and the injured Darren Smith was replaced by Strickland.

In the final few minutes, Thom’s shot at the front post was deflected wide for a corner.

Another header from Nimmo was again saved by Adams to round off a frustrating afternoon for the Rose.

Linlithgow: Wilson, Darren Smith (Strickland 81), Allison, Thom, Nimmo, Meikle, Slaven, Danny Smith (Hare 75), Ruari Maclennan, Roddy Maclennan (Coyne 65), Allum.

Rose, ninth in the table with 21 points from 14 games, visit 14th placed Sauchie in the league this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.