Linlithgow Rose 1-1 Bo’ness Utd: Stalemate in the juniors

Bo’ness United Juniors and Linlithgow Rose CFC shared the spoils in the first derby between the two teams in the East Region South Premier League last Saturday.

A crowd of 75 turned up at Xcite, Linlithgow, to witness the first-ever clash between the two sides. Both United and Rose went into this match with four points, having secured a victory and draw in their opening league games of the season.

United opened the scoring after good spells of interplay, when Patrick Shelley produced a clinical finish on 34 minutes before the Rose were awarded a penalty just four minutes later, after the fleet-footed McWilliams was downed in the area. Grant MacLean kept his composure from 12 yards and fired high into the net.

Despite long spells of possession and opportunities in the second period, neither side could find a breakthrough and both had to settle for a point each.

Meanwhile, the Rose remain unbeaten after a 3-2 win over Sauchie Juniors on Wednesday night.

After falling behind after just two minutes they turned the game on its head to lead on 27. Henderson equalised and it was 2-1 when McWilliams bundled over the line at the second attempt.

Sauchie levelled on the hour mark before they were reduced to ten men. Substitute Kai Byrne grabbed the winner with a powerful header from Grant Sneddon’s corner.

Bo’ness are away to West Calder United on Saturday while Linlithgow are away to Syngenta, both 2.30pm kick offs.