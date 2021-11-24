Linlithgow Rose 3-2 St Cuthbert Wanderers: Rose emerge victorious in South Challenge Cup thriller

Gordon Herd has won 12 of his 13 games as Linlithgow Rose manager since replacing Brown Ferguson (Pic by Scott Louden)

The 3-2 success over St Cuthbert Wanderers in the South Challenge Cup was far from straightforward though, including a heart stopping moment with Rose 2-1 up in the second half, when a backpass to home keeper Lewis McMinn saw him strike an attempted clearance against the St Cuthberts forward but the ball rebound just wide.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette. “Typical cup tie that they came and they fought for everything so we’re happy to get through.

"We had a few players out as well so that’s extra pleasing.

"My heart was in my mouth a wee bit at that one (McMinn’s kick which was charged down). All credit to St Cuthbert’s, they pressed us well and they nearly got a wee bit of joy out of that press.

"We came through it unscathed so we’re happy.”

Rose – who led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to goals by Dan Baur and Mark Stowe – were pegged back to 2-2 before Alan Docherty fired in the winner from a Stowe cross.

And the Prestonfield side received a boost this week with the news that centre back Baur, who had been on loan from The Spartans, has now been signed up on a permanent contract until 2024.

Herd said: “The loan deal ran out after Saturday so we were keen to get something done.

"When we realised we could get Dan on a permanent transfer we didn’t hesitate because he’ll be a great addition to an already talented squad.

"He’s played every game since I came in. He can defend well for a start so that’s a big positive.

"He’s left sided, he’s good in the air, he gives us another attacking option at setpieces as well.

"He’s a great lad to have about the dressing room and has great potential.

"Something we’re very keen on at Linlithgow is to build a young, hungry squad with a lot of potential and that’s kind of where we’re going with it.”

Herd said that Connor MacKenzie is doubtful for this Saturday’s league trip to Newtongrange Star with a hamstring problem.