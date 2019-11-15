Linlithgow Rose 4-1 Preston Athletic: Manager Brown Ferguson wins his first home game in charge

Brown Ferguson won his first home game as Linlithgow Rose gaffer as his side impressively saw off Preston Athletic 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The victory took Ferguson’s side into the third round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

He told the Journal and Gazette: “It was a very comfortable win in the end.

“There were some really strong patterns of play and the players showed real intensity.

“We made an individual error for Preston’s goal early on, but it was good to see the players respond so positively.

“Scoring four goals was good, but being harsh I thought we should have scored more.

“There were opportunities to get a better scoreline. We need to be a bit more ruthless.

“But it was great to get a win on the board for my first game. I was really pleased.”

Tuesday’s win followed on from Linlithgow’s narrow 2-1 defeat at Camelon in Saturday’s SFA South Region Challenge Cup fourth round encounter.

Rose had lost 5-1 to the same opposition at the same venue in a league match just two weeks earlier.

“Saturday was a much improved performance from two weeks previously,” Ferguson said.

“I felt we were the better of the two teams in the first half. We probably could have been a couple of goals up.

“There were times when a slightly better weight of pass when we attacked would have guaranteed a one v one situation for us.

“Although the first half was pleasing, we gave away a goal so early in the second half.

“It gave Camelon a lift and for 20 minutes they edged it.

“We pushed on in the closing stages, might have found the net on a couple of occasions but didn’t.”

It wasn’t a happy day for Rose keeper Lee Wilson, whose clumsy first touch led to Camelon’s opener before he later committed the foul which led to the penalty and subsequent winner for the hosts.

Ferguson added: “Lee recognised his mistake for the first goal. If a goalkeeper makes an error it is usually very costly.

“But Lee had a solid game until then.

“He is a strong person and personality and will respond in a good manner.”