Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness Utd become juniors

Linlithgow and Bo’ness will once again have juniors teams in the ranks after two clubs were officially accepted into the Scottish Junior Football Association for next season.

Linlithgow Rose CFC and Bo’ness United Junior were inaugurated into the East Region at an AGM last weekend and will play in the East Region South Premier League, with promotion to the East Superleague up for grabs.

They join Kirkcaldy & Dysart, Lochgelly Albert, Newburgh, Rosyth, Sauchie, Syngenta, Stoneyburn and West Calder United.

The opportunity became available after Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness United – former junior teams – moved to the senior pyramid last season and now play in the East of Scotland Premier Division.

Rose CFC Head coach Billy McAdam told the Gazette: “It’s obviously something we’ve thought long and hard about, we’ve put a lot of hard work in and we’re delighted to be accepted.

“With the Rose juniors moving to the seniors we felt that the step up needed was becoming even greater to the senior team, so this would help to close the gap and create a better pathway for players.

“It’s a chance to play junior football, it’s a better standard, better facilities. There’s a lot of excitement, we met with the players a lot of them have been there since we started eight years ago.

“We will bring one or two in but the ones that have been here will get their chance.”

Bo’ness United Juniors – previously Linlithgow Thistle – have rebranded the team having forged strong links with the Bo’ness United community club and Bo’ness United.