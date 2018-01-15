Linlithgow Rose and Kennoway Star share 10 goals in remarkable draw

Linlithgow Rose drew 5-5 at home to Kennoway Star Hearts in a remarkable East Superleague encounter at Prestonfield on Saturday.

The crazy game also included a candidate for one of the most bizarre goals of the season as The Fife side scored straight from a kick-off to go 2-1 up - while Linlithgow keeper Rose was talking to his coaches at the side of the pitch.

The goal avalanche started on seven minutes when Mathew Gay's free-kick was parried by Hill and, with the Rose defence remaining static, Liam Rolland converted the rebound to put the visitors ahead.

Tommy Coyne rammed a tremendous volley into the roof of the net to equalise on 21 minutes.

But from the kick off, Gay took advantage of Hill being out on the touchline to launch the ball straight into an empty net from the centre circle.

Rose levelled again when Colin Strickland slid in at the back post to turn in Roddy Maclennan's low cross.

But the visitors were back in front two minutes into the second half when Craig broke forward and passed to Lee Bryce who chipped the advancing Hill.

Rolland then headed home to give the visitors a two-goal advantage, but Rose clawed a goal back when Gary Thom scored with a header as the home side mounted pressure on the Kennoway defence.

Rose were back level in the 82nd minute when Jamie Mackenzie found Ruari Maclennan, who took the ball in his stride and fired low through Paterson’s legs into the net.

Rose pushed for a winner but were caught out in the 88th minute. Shaw broke clear and was tripped by Hill in the box, Gay converting the penalty for what looked to be the winning goal.

But in stoppage time Rose hit back once more when Strickland headed home Owen Ronald’s cross from the right.

Yet the drama still wasn't as Roddy Maclennan burst into the box only to be sent crashing to the ground by keeper Paterson.

But referee Duncan Smith refused to award the penalty, booking Coyne and Ruari Maclennan for their protests and then showing Stewart Devine was shown a straight red card after the final whistle for his comments.