Linlithgow Rose and record scorer Tommy Coyne were made for each other

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley this week paid a glowing tribute to Tommy Coyne for breaking the club’s all-time scoring record.

Coyne’s penalty opener against Hill of Beath on Saturday’s was his 274th, breaking the record held since the 1980s by Dave Blaikie and making him the most prolific marksman in the club’s illustrious history.

Bradley said: “I think the old record holder was something like 15 years to get to his target. Tommy’s done it in nine.

“It’s remarkable and he’s been a credit to the club. He’s reliable, he’s always at training and he’s getting his rewards for being consistent.

“He’s become one of the players who will never be forgotten at the club for what he has done.

“To score 30 goals on average every year is quite phenomenal and all the credit and all the plaudits need to go to him.

“But he needs to forget about it now. That’s him broken it and he can park it and we kick on again.

“He’s a clinical finisher, but his all-round play has just got better and better from when he first came. He’s just a very technically gifted person on the ball and he’s got a presence about him.

“I’m sure when teams see him on the teamsheet they say ‘oh, here we go’ and when he’s off it they get a boost.

“He probably should have played at a higher level, but there’s other underlying reasons why he hasn’t.

“But he loves it at Linlithgow, the fans love him, the club love him and he’s found his place and he’s enjoyed his nine years.”

Club president Les Donaldson agreed and said all at the club were thrilled to see Coyne break the record.

He said: “Linlithgow Rose and Tommy Coyne were made for each other.

“He is a great goalscorer with great ability and has done really well for Linlithgow over the years and we hope he can do so for many years to come.

“He’s scored so many important goals for the club over the years that we can’t thank him enough for that.

“Recently he’s been trying so hard to get to this and sometimes when you try so hard for something it becomes more and more difficult to achieve.

“But he’s managed it and it’s fantastic for him.”

Next up for Rose, and Coyne, is a home match with Kennoway Star Hearts on Saturday.

The Fife side are second bottom of the table. But Bradley warned: “We’ll still need to be on our toes. They made it difficult for us up there earlier on the season when we came away with a 2-1 win.”​