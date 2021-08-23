Linlithgow Rose announce new management team

A statement on the club’s Facebook page read: “The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Gordon Herd, John Millar and Eamon Fullarton as its new management team.

“Gordon, John and Eamon join the Club with immediate effect and will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday for our Scottish Cup tie against Banks O’ Dee.”

Herd and Millar had been the management team at Camelon Juniors before parting company from there in March.