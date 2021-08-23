Linlithgow Rose announce new management team
Linlithgow Rose have announced Gordon Herd as the club’s new manager to replace Brown Ferguson who was sacked last week.
A statement on the club’s Facebook page read: “The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Gordon Herd, John Millar and Eamon Fullarton as its new management team.
“Gordon, John and Eamon join the Club with immediate effect and will be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday for our Scottish Cup tie against Banks O’ Dee.”
Herd and Millar had been the management team at Camelon Juniors before parting company from there in March.
Herd had been in charge at Camelon for over four years and guided them to South of Scotland Shield success in their first year since moving to the revamped East of Scotland league in the 2018/19 season.