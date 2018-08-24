Linlithgow Rose boss Bradley demands reaction afer cup loss

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley has challenged his players to bounce back from their dismal display against Dunbar last Saturday.

Rose crashed out of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup after a 4-1 defeat at Prestonfield – and Bradley wants a positive reaction when Stirling University visit Linlithgow this week on league business.

He said: “We never turned up. We played at below 50 per cent and never got going. We had no pace, no urgency about us and Dunbar did a number on us.

“They came with a game plan and, to be fair to them, it worked to a T. But we contributed to our own downfall.

“Our pace was far too slow, our urgency was non-existent, apart from maybe one or two players. That’s not enough to win any game against any opposition.

“It’s really disappointing to go out of a cup in the first round. It’s not good enough.

“There has to be a reaction from the boys and we can’t use any excuses. We’ve got a lot of injuries and boys just coming back from injury or holidays, but the team we put on the park should still have been good enough to win the game.”

Bradley acknowledges Rose are seen as a big club and that teams raise their game against them – but says that comes with the territory of being a Prestonfield player.

He said: “We have always had to deal with that – it was exactly the same when I started playing with Linlithgow.

“This current crop of players needs to be able to deal with that and if we don’t, then we’ve got a problem.”