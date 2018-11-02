Linlithgow Rose boss Bradley pleased to be back on goal trail

Linlithgow Rose will look to consolidate their place as Conference C leaders when they head for Heriot Watt University on Saturday.

Rose have won their last four league games and hammering in 29 goals in the process, including five in Saturday’s wn over Blackburn which put them top of the table.

After the previous week’s Scottish Cup disappointment at Beith, boss Mark Bradley was delighted to see his side get back on track.

He said: “The boys were great. We started well and got some goals in the first half which put the game out of sight. It should have been more, but we’d have taken that before the start of the game.

“Up until the Beith game we were scoring freely so it was pleasing to continue that and get back on track.”

Rose have already beaten Heriot Watt 5-1 this season in the South Challenge Cup.

Bradley said: “They’re well organised and well drilled and try and play the right way but the last game we were a wee bit too much for them and we scored goals and did well. Hopefully we can get that again on Saturday.”

The Rose boss this week brought former keeper Michael McKinven back to the club as a replacement for Andy Carlin, who has moved to Berwick Rangers.

He said: “It’s cover and competition. Kyle [Marley] can sub-consciously switch off because he’s not got competition and he’ll not want that either - he’ll want to be sharp and on his toes so it’s good for Kyle and for us.”

McKinven

“It was out of the blue. He’s somebody we know who’s been at Linlithgow before.

“We heard he’d got himself away from Rob Roy, we lost out with Andy Carlin moving to Berwick which wasn’t expected, so we were left in the lurch a little bit and when he became available we jumped at it.

“The boys all know him so it will be easy for him to settle in. I’m delighted.