Linlithgow Rose boss Bradley rues missed opportunities

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley this week rued the mistakes at both ends of the pitch which cost his side at Camelon.

Bradley saw his side contributeto their own downfall with sloppy defending and finishing, as they went down 2-0 to their former junior rivals.

And, as he prepared for this week’s South Challenge Cup tie with Heriot Watt University at Prestonfield, he warned that places for the following week’s senior Scottish Cup game with Fort William are very much up for grabs.

He said: “We controlled a lot of the game but if we keep giving goals away, we’re never going to win games.

“We’ve not stopped a simple throw-in for the first goal. We’ve allowed the ball to be crossed, we’ve switched off.

“For the second goal, we’re in comfortable possession in our last third. We’re trying to play a little too much and have put a pass to one of the players and he’s had to just try and clear it.

“Albeit their two goals were good for them, they were very, very poor for us to lose.

“But we’ve got to start being more ruthless and scoring more goals.”

“We’re reluctant and hesitant and trying to do something else instead of putting a boot through the ball.

“All the nice stuff can be done later if you’re winning.

“Camelon are a decent side but we should still be going there and winning with the players we’ve got and the chances we created, so we’ve got a lot to think aboutfor Saturday. We really need to turn in a performance.”

Defender Jamie Mackenzie will miss Saturday’s match after picking up an ankle injury as a result of a late challenge at Camelon.