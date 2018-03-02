Linlithgow Rose boss Bradley seeking hangover cure

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley has told his side they need to find a quick hangover cure if they want to celebrating a title triumph.

Rose lost their unbeaten home record last Saturday when Penicuik beat them 3-1 to complete a Superleague double over Bradley’s side.

The Rose manager felt his side were suffering the after-effects of their Scottish Junior Cup exit at Rob Roy the week before.

But he says they have to put that put of their minds and focus on refinding the form that has established them as title contenders.

He said: “You could see there was a bit of a hangover from the Scottish Cup.

“We did alright by getting ourselves in front and we started the better team, but we never kicked on from there and we gave away a lead which was poor.

“But it needs to be forgotten about and we move on. We can’t let it dwell like we did with the Scottish.

“On Saturday we never turned up, we never had the same drive which can happen after a Scottish Cup game, but the boys have now got to put that out of their minds.

“Big players need to show how they can react to things that are a disappointment.

“To lose twice to Penicuik is not great. With all due respect we should be winning those games.

“I don’t think there was much in the game. We were very below par and were still in about it but credit to them, they scored the goals and won the game.”