Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson faces fixture backlog after call-offs

Waterlogged pitches in recent weeks mean that Linlithgow Rose haven’t played competitively since a 2-2 league draw at Penicuik on February 8.

Rose – whose latest postponement was Saturday’s trip to Dundonald Bluebell – instead ended up beating Whitburn 5-3 in a friendly at Polmont.

“Obviously we’re going to have a backlog of fixtures as we progress over the next couple of months,” Rose manager Brown Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

“A lot of teams are in a similar position to ourselves.

“It’s actually given us a chance to get a few bodies back. Roddy MacLennan and Tommy Coyne are back fit and available which is obviously a bonus. And it just gives the likes of Iain Gray and other players who are injured more recovery time.”

Weather permitting, ninth placed Rose face a trip to the East of Scotland Premier Division’s second bottom side Whitehill Welfare this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Ferguson said: “Hopefully the game’s on first and foremost.

“I would totally expect Whitehill to be scrapping for their lives.

“We played them earlier on in the season at our bit and it was a tough game.

“I think we managed to come through in the end but it was a tough fixture and I would expect the same again.

“The time we’ve had with the players has been disrupted over the past few weeks. But I think we’ve been able to do quite a bit of good work and hopefully we can improve.”