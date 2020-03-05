Linlithgow Rose boss Brown Ferguson has ‘no handshakes’ policy amid coronavirus fears

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson is advising his players NOT to shake their opponents’ hands this week due to coronavirus fears.

A circular – based on Government guidelines – was this week sent to SPFL clubs asking them not to shake hands as authorities bid to reduce the spread of the disease which originated in China and has escalated with cases being reported around the world, including Scotland.

Ferguson, who is preparing his troops for this weekend’s League Cup first round trip to minnows Peebles Rovers, told the Journal and Gazette: “These things come down to individual decisions but I’ll certainly be saying to the players that that’s the advice and the guidance.

“I’ll speak to the Peebles manager as well and just say that’s what’s been advised.

“If the players want to follow that they should.

“Some people might think it’s a little bit excessive but I’m just respecting the professionals in their field that are advising this to try and contain the virus.

“Their reasons will be sound so I think it should just be taken as granted for any sports team, any game of football or any level of sport.

“If that’s the advice that’s been seen by government or whoever it should be, then it should be something that’s taken into general day to day.

“My general feeling on it all is to try and contain an illness.

“As people we should just be trying to take that advice and move it forward.”

Ferguson has first hand experience of an attempt to try and combat coronavirus spreading during his day job at the Institute of Sport.

The Rose boss, a performance lifestyle adviser based at Stirling University, added: “I work with the tennis, swimming and British Olympic curling programmes.

“And certainly I know in our work practice things are changing all the time.

“We’re not advising handshakes in terms of hand hygiene to try and stop anything spreading quickly.

“From a medical perspective, the information that’s been shared from our doctors is to try and protect ourselves.

“There’s a lot of work going into that.

“The SFA have been diligent with this and it’s our responsibility as people to just try and carry it out to protect ourselves and also to protect other people.”

Brown accepts that the players of Linlithgow – whose scheduled league game at Whitehill Welfare last Saturday was postponed – may find it hard to abandon old etiquette habits against Peebles this weekend.

He added: “Hand shaking is an automatic thing you do, it’s just ingrained in you. It probably wouldn’t surprise me if people do shake hands after the game because it probably won’t be on their minds at the final whistle. It’s just an automatic reaction to shake hands.

“I think it will happen. It’s hard to police it and stop it.

“But stopping it is probably the best way of trying to contain the virus and hopefully people take it on board.

“You can’t fault somebody for shaking somebody’s hand at the end of a game, lifting an opponent if they’ve fallen to the ground or high fived a team-mate if they score a goal. It’s going to happen.”