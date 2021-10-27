Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd completes loan signing of central defender

Gordon Herd and his backroom staff have completed the loan signing of Dan Baur

"Dan is a really good acquisition,” Herd said.

"We’ve been after him for a wee while. We kind of inquired about him when we first got the job nine or 10 weeks ago and we were told it was a no go.

"Spartans got back in contact so we’re delighted to get him in.

"He’s one we’ve been after for a while and he’s the kind of player that we’re looking to bring into the club.

"He’s signed initially on a month’s loan deal. He just wanted to get a feel for the place and then see how it goes.

"We’re hoping we can get it tied up until Christmas at least. We’re really, really pleased to get him in.”

Meanwhile, Herd is confident that his third placed team can hunt down the East of Scotland Premier Division’s top two clubs Penicuik Athletic and Tranent Juniors – whom they trail by 13 and 12 points respectively – by continuing a recent run which has seen Rose win seven straight matches.

Also, Linlithgow have only played 13 league games, one and two fewer respectively than Penicuik and Tranent.

"I feel that we’ve got a decent enough squad there,” Herd said.

“We’re still looking to add to it but once we’ve got everybody fit and – with the guys we’ve brought in – if we can add to it between now and Christmas I think there could be a good run-in.