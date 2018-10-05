Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says goal avalanche will boost confidence

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley was a happier man this week after seeing his players hit a remarkable 19 goals in two games.

Bradley was critical last week of his side’s failure to score more in their Scottish Cup win over Highland League minnows Fort William.

And they responded with goals galore, hammering in 11 at Ormiston on Saturday and following that up with an 8-0 thumping of Craigroyston at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

The latter win over the Edinburgh side moved Rose up to third in the table and a satisfied Bradley said: “We were excellent tonight and controlled the whole game, the second half was the most pleasing period we have had this season.

“We kept working hard and we have now scored nineteen goals in two games which is good for the confidence as was ensuring we kept a clean sheet.

“The way we moved the ball tonight was very good, our shape and passing was excellent.

“The strikers are scoring goals, other players are chipping in and it augurs well for the weeks ahead.”