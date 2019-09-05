Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley tones down his behaviour

Linlithgow Rose manager Mark Bradley is putting into practice his vow to calm down any aggressive touchline behaviour.

Bradley has been yellow carded three times this season for remarks made to referees during games, but showed restraint during Linlithgow’s 2-1 win at Dunbar in their last league game a fortnight ago.

“I never spoke to the referee once during the Dunbar game,” Bradley told the Journal and Gazette.

“The only time I spoke to him was after the game.

“I deliberately stayed out the way, trying to set the right example and trying to move on. There were a couple of things that usually I would have ranted at but I kept my cool and let him referee the game.

“But the guy who officiated at that game is not a bad referee.”

Despite his good behaviour at the Dunbar game, Bradley added, tongue in cheek, that his exemplary touchline antics may not continue for the full season!

“I’m not promising anything,” he said.

“But my new approach is the way forward as it sets a good example.

“The referees all have jobs to do, so it’s up to us to do ours and concentrate on the game.”

After Rose’s William Hill Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie at Jeanfield Swifts was postponed last weekend, the teams will try and do it again this Saturday, KO 3pm, with the winners at home to Huntly in the first round on September 21.