Linlithgow Rose boss says: We can climb the league pyramid

Linlithgow Rose gaffer Mark Bradley reckons the East of Scotland League giants are already a senior club in everything but name.

The Prestonfield outfit quit the junior ranks this summer in a bid to forge an eventual pathway into the Ladbrokes SPFL League Two and Bradley thinks they can get there within the next few seasons.

He told the Linlithgow Gazette: “I think we have the set-up, the facilities and the pitch. Everything is there for us to be in the SPFL one day.

“We are probably a senior team without having the title.

“We have always been that way.

“The facilities are getting better and better every year.

“Every time the club gets money, we invest in the place.”

Linlithgow will take their place in this season’s 13-team East of Scotland Conference League C.

The team topping that division will go into a play off with the Conference A and B champions, with the winner reaching the Lowland League.

The Lowland League champion then plays their Highland League equivalent in a winner takes all battle to land promotion to the SPFL.

“Hopefully the standard of the parks in Conference C is decent,” Bradley added.

“That’s the only thing I’m concerned about.

“We have a job to do and that’s go and win the Conference.

“We want to win the league and then see what happens in the play-offs.”