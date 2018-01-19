Linlithgow Rose boss wants to move on from crazy game with Kennoway

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley was still catching his breath this week after his side’s manic 5-5 draw with Kennoway Star Hearts.

Ten goals, a red card, a last-gasp penalty rumpus and a candidate for the most bizarre goal of the season were just some of the talking points from a crazy day at Prestonfield.

Post-match Bradley labelled his side’s defending as embarrassing - but he did take comfort from his side’s refusal to accept defeat from a game in which they were never in front.

And one point might even have been three as Rose were denied what most observers thought was a stonewall penalty in stoppage time.

Bradley admitted: “It was unbelievable - the craziest game I think I’ve ever been in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost five goals at Linlithgow.

“I don’t think anybody played badly outfield. The goalkeeper had a bit of a nightmare and that’s what happens when you’re a goalkeeper, if you make a mistake you cause a goal.

“But the 10 outfield players I can’t really fault anybody for having a bad game.

“It would have been quite easy just to throw the towel in and they never once did that. It shows there’s a desire there, that they don’t want to get beaten.”

On the penalty row Bradley said: “That’s the most disappointing thing of the day for me.

“I know we can be disappointed with Darren for having a bit of a nightmare for the second goal.

“But for the referee not to make the big call at the end, when it’s a stonewall penalty - and I’m not just saying it because we feel aggrieved - at any time.

“If you give them a penalty which is soft, I’ve not got an argument with it because it looked a penalty from where the referee is.

“But he can’t give that one and not give our one. Roddy’s going full pelt, the goalkeeper’s come out and taken him clean out, there’s not an argument.”

Rose’s thoughts now turn to the Scottish Junior Cup and this Saturday’s fourth round encounter at second tier Blackburn United with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Bradley said: “We as a club want to be getting to the final and hopefully trying to win the competition, we never hide that fact.

“But we’ve got to beat what’s in front of us and if you don’t turn up on the day you can quite easily get turned over.

“They’ll will be trying to cause an upset, so we’ll need to be ready for it and we will be because Saturday showed the desire our boys have got not to be beaten.”