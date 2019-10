The recently-formed Linlithgow Rose Community Football Club have landed a plum home tie against Glasgow giants Pollok in today's third round draw of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup.

Linlithgow will host their illustrious opponents on Saturday, October 26.

Meanwhile, if they local rivals Bo'ness United Junior FC - if they beat Ellon United in a replay this Saturday - will travel to Stonehaven in round three on the same date.