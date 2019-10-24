Linlithgow Rose Community FC switch Pollok cup clash to Prestonfield

Linlithgow Rose Community FC’s Macron Scottish Junior Cup third round clash with high-flying Pollok this Saturday has been moved to Prestonfield Stadium due to anticipated supporter demand.

The newly formed Rose side – part of the town’s highly acclaimed community footballing setup – only joined the junior ranks in August after seven years as an amateur team.

Rose manager Billy McAdam said: “We’ve come up against some good opposition this season but this will be our biggest test.

“It’s been a bit of a learning curve for the squad – however the boys deserve their place in the third round, especially after the character they showed to comeback from 2-0 down against Fraserburgh United in the last round.

“There’s no doubt that Pollok are the favourites.

“They’re a club with a very proud history in the competition but this town and, in particular, Prestonfield has a bit of a history of its own. We’ll go out there and give it everything we have.”

LRCFC Juniors secretary, Dougie Gray added: “Pollok are one of the junior games most notable clubs, with a really strong support.

“Our home ground at Xcite Linlithgow just wasn’t going to meet the anticipated demand and we’re delighted the match will take place at Prestonfield Stadium.

“Pollok are flying at the top of the McBookie West Premiership and we’re anticipating they will bring a strong travelling support with them.

“We’re really grateful to Linlithgow Rose FC for allowing us the use of Prestonfield Stadium, and here’s hoping the local community will come along and show their support on the weekend.”

Having seen off Fraserburgh United in their debut in the competition, Rose now face a side who are no strangers to the trophy having won it on three separate occasions. The Glaswegian cracks sit atop the West Region Premiership

The match kicks off at 2.30pm this Saturday. Tickets are £5 for adults and £2 for adult concessions and children.

Matchday sponsorship and hospitality packages are also available by contacting: thejuniors@lrcfc.co.uk.