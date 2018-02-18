Linlithgow Rose cup hopes ended in epic encounter

Linlithgow Rose saw their dreams of Scottish Junior Cup glory shattered by a remarkable Rob Roy comeback.

Mark Bradley’s side looked on their way to the last eight when they went three up with barely half an hour on the clock at Guy’s Meadow.

But three quick goals had the home side back on level terms by half-time in a pulsating fifth round encounter.

And after Rose’s Martyn Shields was red carded, the 10 men of Linlithgow were KOd by a last-minute winner which gave the Kirkintilloch side a 4-3 win.

Video highlights courtesy of our friends at BSM Media.