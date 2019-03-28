Linlithgow Rose face Jeanfield Swifts in Groundhop UK Saturday night switch

Saturday night football comes to Prestonfield this weekend when LinlithgowRose take on Jeanfield Swifts with an 8pm kick-off.

The match is one of six East of Scotland League fixtures given staggered kick-off times as part of Groundhop UK weekend.

The scheme allows fans from all over the UK to visit grounds and see new teams.

It kicks off with Dunipace v Bonnyrigg Rose on Friday night and finishes with Peebles Rovers v Newtongrange Star on Sunday lunchtime.

In between there are four games on Saturday with Camelon v Edinburgh United (11am), Inverkeithing v Heriot Watt (2.15) and Blackburn v Preston (5.15) preceding Rose’s fixture.

Rose president Jon Mahoney is hopeful the novelty of the kick-off time and the attractiveness of a second v third fixture can attract a bumper crowd.

He said: “It’s a good chance for us to showcase what Linlithgow is all about and we hope people will come out and see what we have to offer.

“It’s not something we’ve thought about doing independently but we’ll obviously see how it goes and what the appetite is for evening games.

“What we’ve got to remember is that our lads are part time and work five days a week so they might not want to get into the habit of playing on a Saturday night if it caused their weekend a problem.

“But doing it occasionally is going to be interesting and because it comes at the end of the Saturday we’re not running up against other games.

“If people are normally somewhere else, hopefully they can be encouraged to come back to see us when their team isn’t playing.”