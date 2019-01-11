Linlithgow Rose face showdown with title tivals Broxburn

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley was delighted to see his side begin 2019 by asserting themselves over would-be title rivals Camelon last week.

Now he’s hoping for the same again this Saturday when Rose travel to face a Broxburn side level with them on points at the top of East of Scotland Conference C.

Rose lead on goal difference and have played a game less, so Bradley knows a win on Saturday puts his side in a strong position.

But he warned: “Broxburn will be thinking the same in reverse and it will be a tough game. We’ve been there a few times and it’s not the easiest place to go and play football.

“The park is massive, but we need to go and handle it and I’m sure we’ll turn up with the right attitude and go for the win.”

Bradley was delighted with his side’s showing against Camelon on Saturday as they gained revenge on the only side to beat them in the league so far and opened up a nine-point gap on Gordon Herd’s side.

He said: “I thought we were great, we looked really strong. We looked in control of the game and I felt we were the better team from start to finish.

“We limited them to very few chances, more from longer range, and I felt we looked like a team at the top of the league. We played really well.

“They’re the only team to beat us this year and the boys were a wee bit aggrieved and wanted to put that right, to show that they should be at the top of the league and are the team to beat.”