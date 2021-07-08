Linlithgow Rose gaffer Brown Ferguson: Bo'ness United friendly ideal for getting us prepared for league

Brown Ferguson is relishing the prospect of a derby against Bo'ness United this Saturday

Ferguson said: “It is our last pre-season friendly before the league starts.

"It’s a great game for everybody given the rivalry of the two clubs.

"I think for both clubs it will be treated properly. It’s a really good friendly to get us ready for the real stuff.”

Ferguson has signed goalkeeper Dean Shaw from Syngenta, providing competition between the sticks for Lewis McMinn

"I previously had Dean at Stenhousemuir and then he was at Camelon for a while,” the gaffer added.

"Both Dean and Lewis are very good keepers. Lewis has come in and done very well and Dean is somebody that will push him all the way.

"It’s really good competition that we’ve got there and that’s what we want across the squad, players that are starting knowing that there’s players ready to put them under pressure but similarly that I’ve got complete trust in everybody to step on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Willis Hare scored as Linlithgow were held 1-1 by Bonnyrigg Rose after the visitors netted a late equaliser in last Saturday’s friendly.

"I thought it was an excellent advert for lower league football,” Ferguson said.