Linlithgow Rose get ready for Clyde test

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley admits he would have hoped to have done more business by now as they welcome the visit of newly promoted League One side Clyde in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The acquisition of Ross Allum from East Stirlingshire and Lee Wilson from St Andrews United remain the only two signings so far while a number of squad players have committed to their future to the club for another season.

The Rose have been trying for a number of senior targets this summer but haven’t been able push them over the line though Bradley said a few players have been in training and will feature as trialists in the game against the Bully Wee at Prestonfield, kick off 2.30pm.

Bradley told the Journal and Gazette: “We’d like to be further on than where we are with signings at the minute. We’re looking to sign the right players when they become available, so we are a little bit behind schedule but we will just have to deal with that. I think you have take note that we’ve only been off for three and a half weeks. We have got a few targets and the boys are in training and will get a run out against Clyde to see if they can handle it, or that they want to be here.

“It’s been strange this year a lot of the boys are assessing all their options usually when they come to Linlithgow they see here and want to sign. We’re aiming the bar pretty high in terms of who we want to bring in and I think that’s why we’ve missed out on a few, which is disappointing.”

On the visit of Clyde, he said: “They’re a great side to play against. We played them during the international break last season. It was treated as a proper game with a lot of football played so it will be a tough one to start with.”