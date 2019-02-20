Linlithgow Rose held at home by bottom side Ormiston

Linlithgow Rose’s title bid suffered a setback as they dropped two points against bottom of the table Ormiston at Prestonfield on Saturday.

The draw leaves Mark Bradley’s side now five points adrift of leaders Broxburn at the top of the Conference C table, although they do still have a game in hand.

With Rose hitting double figures in their previous encounter against Ormiston, home fans were optimistic of a comfortable afternoon. And that looked possible when, after just six minutes, the Rose took the lead.

There was lovely play from Colin Strickland who passed to Owen Ronald, and after beating a couple of men, he played the ball through to Blair Batchelor who was brought down in the box by keeper Beveridge.

A penalty kick was awarded and Tommy Coyne sent Beveridge the wrong way to score.

The lead was short lived however, In the 14th minute a defensive error allowed Daniel Purves to cross the ball to Jordan Purves who fired home past Kyle Marley with the Rose defence nowhere.

Rose should have taken the lead again just after the half-hour mark, but Strickland opted to square the ball rather than shoot from a good position with only the keeper to beat.

Then Coyne’s close range shot was saved by Beveridge and the rebound fell to Ronald who put the ball over the bar when it seemed easier to score.

After Rogers-Jones was booked for a foul on Ronald, Coyne got a foot to Kevin McKinlay’s low free-kick but he put the ball past the post.

Rose were forced into a change when Darren Smith replaced Ross Barbour who was feeling unwell.

They continued to press and before half-time Gary Thom headed just over the bar and Batchelor’s shot was cleared off the line.

Seconds after the restart there was a chance for Smith but his shot hit the side netting.

And a minute later Ormiston took an unexpected lead when Jordan Purves tapped home a low shot which was trundling towards the goal.

However the scores were level within three minutes, Batchelor beating the offside trap to net.

With just over an hour played, Coyne headed wide from Ruari Maclennan’s cross, before Batchelor made way for Roddy Maclennan.

Beveridge pulled off a great save to deny Smith, but moments later the Rose edged in front once again when Coyne found the net after the ball wasn’t properly cleared after there were shouts that McKinlay’s shot had crossed the line.

But Marley had to pull off a terrific save as the visitors sensed the match was not over and put in some real effort to try to get an equaliser.

Thom was booked, and Strickland’s shot was not far away from putting Rose two in front.

But in the 85th minute, with Rose seemingly oblivious to the dangerous break, Subasic slipped the ball into the net to earn the visitors an unlikely share of the spoils and put a dent in Rose’s title ambitions.

Match report: Susan Hill