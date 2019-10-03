Linlithgow Rose: Jimmy Crease gets role as interim manager following Mark Bradley dismissal

Following Mark Bradley's shock sacking on Sunday, Linlithgow Rose club president Jon Mahoney has revealed that Jimmy Crease – an ex-Rose player and manager who is a fervent supporter of the club – will take charge of the team for this Saturday’s East of Scotland Premier Division clash at Crossgates Primrose.

Speaking about the decision to sack Bradley via a telephone call, Mahoney said: “I’m conscious that people have been saying that these things are better being done face to face.

Jimmy Crease (1st left) is in the Linlithgow Rose hotseat this Saturday (Library pic)

“That is true. But we (the Rose committee) deliberately set aside time to take a step back after speaking to Mark post match on Saturday.

“We could have waited to tell Mark about our decision until the Monday when the players are at training and the manager is on the training pitch. But that didn’t feel right.

“Telephoning Mark was not ideal but we felt it had to be done in that way. I very much admire Mark’s qualities as a manager and a person.”

Mahoney said that the club has already received applications for Bradley’s old job.

Crease is an interim appointment, with the club hoping to have a new manager – preferably someone with experience – in place for the William Hill Scottish Cup second round tie at University of Stirling on October 19.