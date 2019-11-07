Linlithgow Rose: Manager Brown Ferguson demands a response on return to Camelon

Just two weeks after being humbled 5-1 at second-placed Camelon in the Premier Division, Linlithgow Rose return to the Mariners on cup duty this Saturday.

And Rose boss Brown Ferguson thinks the fourth-round SFA South Region Challenge Cup clash represents the ideal opportunity for his troops.

“I think it is the perfect game for us,” Ferguson told the Journal and Gazette.

“We were well beaten there the last time, comfortably bettered in every department.

“Quite simply, the one thing I am looking for is a response.

“The players have looked good in training and now we have the opportunity to reproduce those high levels against the same opponents.

“Camelon are on a great run in the league and are doing very well.

“They are very strong and will start as favourites this Saturday. I’m looking for a reaction from our team.

“In terms of how we set up, there may be one or two changes.

“And we must match the endeavour and work rate that Camelon showed a couple of weeks ago. We know it is going to be a big test against a team going well.”

Linlithgow go into this Saturday’s cup clash after a weekend which saw last Saturday’s scheduled Premier Division match at Tranent postponed because of an unplayable pitch.

Gaffer Ferguson, who had been travelling to the game when he heard it was put off just two and a quarter hours before the 1pm kick-off time, said: “I was surprised the game was off. I had reached Hermiston Gait.

“We had a couple of people at the match who had seen the pitch and the referee decided to call it off.

“I was disappointed not to get playing. I saw a video (of the pitch) and I don’t think the problem area was massive.

“It was a small area and a couple of bits were squelchy.

“There weren’t any puddles but you could see, when people walked across the pitch, that water was coming up from the grass.

“There had been a lot of rainfall but I have played on a lot worse pitches.

“I believe Tranent is a very, very good pitch.

“The last thing we want is a pitch to get churned up.

“The ref made his call – I don’t know whether it was due to thinking about the players’ safety.

“But we got a bit of training done on Saturday and played a bounce game on Tuesday night.

“Preparation has not been adversely affected. We just get ready for this Saturday.”

In a major boost for Linlithgow, Ferguson this week completed a double signing swoop.

He has brought in centre back Jamie McGowan on loan from Elgin City until January, as well as adding ex-Kelty Hearts winger Willis Hare on an 18-month contract.

Ferguson said: “Jamie gives us a bit of cover. He is back living in Glasgow and travelling to Elgin was a challenge.

“Willis can play in a number of positions and gives us better balance. Owen Ronald is the only other one we have who is a natural wide player.

“Both new players haven’t played over the last few months so will need a bit of time to get up to speed.”