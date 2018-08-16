Linlithgow Rose open league campaign with 10-goal blitz

Linlithgow Rose got life in the East of Scotland League off to a goal filled start with a 10-0 win at Inverkeithing Hill Swifts on Wednesday.

Mark Bradley was looking for his side to make a strong start to their debut campaign as a senior side and they certainly delivered.

They took the lead after 14 minutes took the lead when new club captain Ruari Maclennan embarked on a great solo run forward and composed himself before slotting past keeper Shaw.

A Kevin Watt shot went narrowly wide and efforts from Tommy Coyne and Blair Batchelor edged just over.

But midway through the half, Coyne put the Rose further ahead when he squeezed his shot between the keeper and the post.

Darren Smith was then unlucky to see his shot crash off the post, and keeper Shaw pulled off a fine save to push Gary Thom’s shot wide.

But the Rose made it 3-0 before half time when a surprise shot on the turn from Watt trundled into the goal.

Rose took a while to get going in the second half, but extended their lead on 56 minutes when Thom powerfully headed home a Smith corner and two minutes later Coyne fired a shot high into the net from just inside the box.

Ruari Maclennan came close with a shot was touched over the bar by Shaw, before Rose’s sixth goal came courtesy of an own goal from the Inverkeithing keeper as Coyne’s shot hit the post and rebounded off Shaw into the net.

The goal spree continued with just under 15 minutes remaining, Trialist demonstrating his control and composure before a firing past Shaw.

Ruari Maclennan scored the eighth goal of the match when he hit home from Just inside the box and two minutes later Smith latched on to a neat through ball from Coyne to make it 9-0.

Two blocks on the line to denied Coyne and Trialist before Rose hit double figures five minutes from the end.

Jamie Mackenzie’s header from Smith’s corner hit the underside of the bar and Coyne popped up to head the ball over the line and claim his hat-trick.