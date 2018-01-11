Linlithgow Rose pay tribute after cup legend passes away

The man who skippered Linlithgow Rose to their first ever Scottish Junior Cup win has passed away at the age of 79.

Tommy Reston captained Rose when they lifted the trophy by beating Ballieston at Hampden in 1965.

Rose president Les Donaldson, a former team-mate, paid tribute to a man he said would go down as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

He said: “Tommy was a fantastic right-back, a real quality player.

“It was a great team at that time. I signed for Rose in 1968 and was able to play behind Tommy, as the goalkeeper, and you couldn’t wish to play behind a better person.

“Good quality, excellent tackler, very good in the air and was well respected in the junior game as being a top defender.

“He was certainly one of Linlithgow’s best ever players.”

Tommy’s funeral took place at Blackburn Parish Church on Wednesday.

A minute’s silence was held as a mark of respect before Saturday’s match with Hill of Beath.