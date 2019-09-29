Linlithgow Rose sack manager Mark Bradley after Musselburgh defeat

Mark Bradley has been axed as manager of East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose.

The club dismissed the 43-year-old and his assistant Paul Ronald on Sunday afternoon, following Rose's 6-2 hammering at Musselburgh the previous day.

A club statement said: "The club has today decided to part company with Mark Bradley and Paul Ronald. Mark and Paul have worked tirelessly for Linlithgow Rose and we are grateful to both for all their efforts."

Bradley was in his second stint as Rose boss, having guided them to the East League title and Scottish Junior Cup Final during his first spell from 2011 to 2014.

He returned to the Rose hotseat in May 2017 in succession to Todd Lumsden with the then junior club languishing near the foot of the Superleague table and in danger of relegation, which they eventually avoided.

Rose then stepped away from the junior ranks as part of a mass exodus of East clubs to the East of Scotland League, and the pyramid system, in 2018.

Bradley departs with Rose currently fifth in the table, three points behind leaders and arch-rivals Bo'ness United but with a game in hand.